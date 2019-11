Watch Wayne Rooney light up the international stage when he was just 18-years-old by scoring four superb goals for England at Euro 2004.

Despite appearances at both World Cup 2006 and 2010, these four goals were the last time Rooney scored for England at a major tournament.

The Manchester United forward returns to the England squad on Tuesday following a two-game suspension as they face Ukraine in their last Group D match of Euro 2012.

