BBC Sport looks back at England manager Roy Hodgson's time as a coach in Sweden.

Hodgson began his managerial career in 1976 at Halmstads, went on to manage Oddevold, Orebro and Malmo FF, and is credited with shaping the development of Swedish football.

Hodgson's England team take on Sweden at Euro 2012 on Friday evening - watch the match on BBC One and BBC One HD from 19:00 BST.

