Giovanni Trapattoni believes that Nikica Jelavic's second goal made it "too difficult" for his Ireland side, whilst Croatia boss Slaven Bilic describes a "perfect" result.

The Italian says that conceding just before half-time to a goal that many of the Irish defenders believed to be off-side was too big an obstacle for his Irish side to overcome.

Bilic admits that his side's goals came at exactly the right time in the game and takes credit for the tactics that saw Croatia to victory.

