Watch highlights of a dramatic Euro 2000 final in Rotterdam, when France beat Italy 2-1 after David Trezeguet's golden goal in extra-time.

The French were favourites going into the match, after winning the World Cup on home soil in 1998 and lighting up the tournament with a team including the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry.

Italy so nearly won it with Marco Delvecchio's second-half goal - but Sylvain Wiltord equalised deep into stoppage time before Trezeguet won the match with his golden goal.

