The best moments from Euro 2004, where an unfancied Greece side claimed their first major tournament victory with a 1-0 victory in the final over hosts Portugal.

The tournament will be remembered for some stunning goals from Portugal's Maniche, Sweden's Henrik Larsson and Denmark's Jesper Gronkjaer, with Marek Heinz and Zinedine Zidane striking sweet free-kicks for the Czech Republic and France respectively.

Available to UK users only.