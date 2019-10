Former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has been named the new manger of Cardiff City, tells Football Focus about his coaching philosophy.

Solskjaer discusses his managerial ethos and the influence and guidance he received from Sir Alex Ferguson, his boss at Manchester United.

The Norwegian returned to his first club Molde in January 2011 and guided them to their first league title in 100 years in his first season in charge.

First broadcast on Football Focus in December 2011.