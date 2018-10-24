United States President Barack Obama teases LA Galaxy captain David Beckham on the team's visit to the White House, joking that "half his team-mates could be his kids".

The President praises the Galaxy as "one of the most talented line-ups the MLS has ever seen" and compares them to basketball's star-studded Miami Heat as he congratulates the side on winning their third MLS Cup.

Obama continues to rib the former England captain, stating his is a rare man to be so "tough on the field and also has his own line of underwear".

