Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Pat Rice's contribution to the club has been "tremendous" after the assistant manager announced he will leave the Gunners at the end of the season.

Rice has been Wenger's right-hand man since 1996 and his departure will bring to an end a 48-year association with the club.

Wenger describes Rice as a "fighter", both as a player and a coach, and discusses the promotion of Steve Bould, who steps up from Arsenal's academy.