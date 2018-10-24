Newcastle manager Alan Pardew says Papiss Cisse is a "brilliant" striker after his brace helped secure the Magpies' first win at Stamford Bridge in 26 years.

Pardew says Cisse's second was "one of the great goals" and believes arriving early for their match ensured they were on top form to take on the Blues.

The 2-0 win keeps Newcastle firmly in contention for a place in the Premier League's top four, and Pardew says he is targeting a place in the Champions League as he looks ahead to Sunday's clash with Manchester City.