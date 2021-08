Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes the Gunners should have had a penalty after Glenn Whelan brought down Yossi Benayoun late in their 1-1 draw at Stoke.

Wenger was told by the assistant referee that he "did not see" the incident that came late in a game described as "a good battle" by the Arsenal boss.

Peter Crouch headed a Matthew Etherington cross into the bottom corner before the visitors responded through Robin van Persie.