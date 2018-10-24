Tottenham's Gareth Bale insists his side are playing "some good stuff at the moment", despite a run of two wins in 11 Premier League games that has led to them slipping from title contenders to fifth place. They now face a struggle to qualify for the Champions League.

Bale says the team need to be "brave" and hope their fortunes turn around in the last four matches of the season.

Watch more of Gareth Bale's interview on Football Focus, Saturday, 28 April, 1145 BST, BBC One and the BBC Sport website.