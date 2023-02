Crusaders captain Colin Coates gives his reaction after his penalty secures a 3-2 aggregate win over Sligo Rovers in the Setanta Cup semi-final.

The north Belfast side led 2-0 from the first leg but Sligo scored twice at the Showgrounds to send the tie into extra-time.

Coates netted from the spot to put the Crues into the Setanta final for the first time, with Derry City their opponents in the decider.