Ahead of the second leg of Barcelona's Champions League semi-final against Chelsea, defender Gerard Pique says Blues striker Didier Drogba is not a diver and did not deliberately try to deceive the referee during the first leg.

Pique says Barcelona must "try to control 90 minutes with the ball" to progress to the Champions League final.

Chelsea take a 1-0 lead into the second leg at the Nou Camp, but Pique believes the home side will create chances.