Wigan manager Roberto Martinez explains his frustration at his side's 2-1 defeat away to Fulham, and admits it was a game too far for his tired side.

Martinez says his side deserved a point from the game but that his team's concentration was missing at key times in the match.

The Latics took the lead through Emmerson Boyce's fierce drive but a Pavel Pogrebnyak strike soon after and an 89th-minute Philippe Senderos winner gave Fulham the points.