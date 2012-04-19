Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish promises a "warm welcome" back to Anfield for Roy Hodgson, praising his predecessor as a "man with real integrity and dignity".

West Brom boss Hodgson was in charge at Anfield for just seven months before departing in January 2011, with Dalglish taking over the reigns for a second time following his spell in charge between 1985 and 1991.

Dalglish also promises there will be "no gloating" from his side following their 2-1 FA Cup semi-final win over arch-rivals Everton, stating they must be focused on performing to their maximum in each game until the end of the season.