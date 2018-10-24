Best Premier League goals

Watch the shortlist for the best goals in the Premier League 20 Seasons Awards - then visit premierleague.com to cast your vote.

The Premier League 20 Seasons Awards will see the greatest players, managers and moments from the past 20 years acknowledged

The shortlist for Best Premier League Goal:

Matt Le Tissier, Southampton v Newcastle, 1993/94

Matt Le Tissier, Blackburn Rovers v Southampton, 1994/95

Tony Yeboah, Leeds United v Liverpool, 1995/96

David Beckham, Wimbledon v Manchester United, 1996/97

Eric Cantona, Manchester United v Sunderland, 1996/97

Paolo Di Canio, West Ham United v Wimbledon, 1999/00

Thierry Henry, Arsenal v Manchester United, 2000/01

Dennis Bergkamp, Newcastle United v Arsenal, 2001/02

Alan Shearer, Newcastle United v Everton, 2002/03

Wayne Rooney, Manchester United v Manchester City, 2010/11.

