2001-02 - Tottenham 3-5 Man Utd

Manchester United come back from a 3-0 half-time deficit at White Hart Lane to inflict defeat on Tottenham in the 2001-02 Premier League season.

The Premier League 20 Seasons Awards will see the greatest players, managers and moments from the past 20 years acknowledged, with five awards decided by a public vote and six by a panel of experts.

The shortlist for Best Premier League Match:

Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle United, 1995-96

Newcastle United 5-0 Manchester United, 1996-97

Tottenham Hotspur 3-5 Manchester United, 2001-02

Portsmouth 7-4 Reading, 2007-08

Arsenal 4-4 Tottenham Hotspur, 2008-09

Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal, 2008-09

Manchester United 4-3 Manchester City, 2009-10

Newcastle United 4-4 Arsenal, 2010-11

Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal, 2011-12

Manchester United 1-6 Manchester City, 2011-12

Fans can submit selections in the public vote categories by visiting until Monday, 30 April.

Available to UK users only.

