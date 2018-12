Tottenham club doctor Shabaaz Mughal reveals the importance of the on-pitch treatment received by Fabrice Muamba following his cardiac arrest during the Spurs-Bolton FA Cup quarter final.

The Bolton midfielder was "in effect dead" for 78 minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest during his club's FA Cup tie with Tottenham.

Speaking to BBC Sport's Dan Roan, Dr Mughal also reveals that the Spurs players have been offered heart testing and counselling since the traumatic incident on Saturday.