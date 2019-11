With players' excessive wages at the heart of Portsmouth's financial problems, Late Kick Off South/South West/West speak to Fulham legend and former Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) chairman Jimmy Hill and Pompey striker Ray Crawford about breaking the £20 salary cap in 1961.

Late Kick Off is shown on BBC One on a Monday evening (23:05 GMT).

You can also watch the programme again on the BBC iplayer via the Late Kick Off website.