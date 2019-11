Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill says his captain Lee Cattermole was "foolish" to be sent-off after the final whistle for using foul and abusive language to the referee following a heated Tyne-Wear derby - although O'Neill also claims opponents Newcastle were "lucky" to finish with 11 players.

Shola Ameobi's late strike cancelled out Nicklas Bendtner's first-half penalty in an eventful game that included Demba Ba missing a spot-kick and red cards for Stephane Sessegnon and Cattermole.