Liverpool win the Carling Cup after a penalty shoot-out at Wembley, at the expense of Championship side Cardiff.

The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, and although Dirk Kuyt's strike gave Liverpool the lead in extra time, Ben Turner's equaliser sent the game to spot kicks.

Reds captain Steven Gerrard had his effort saved, but his cousin Anthony also missed for Cardiff, handing the Cup to the Merseysiders.

