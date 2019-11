Chelsea striker Didier Drogba says he wants to stay at the club beyond the end of his contract, which expires in the summer.

Drogba also insists he can play in the same team as Fernando Torres but says it is up to Chelsea manager Andres Villas-Boas to pick the team.

