Live - Kettering commentary

  • From the section Football

Listen to live commentary of Kettering from BBC Radio Northampton.

Windows media link to stream

Top videos

Top Stories

Children wearing Kosovo and England shirts
  • From the section England
  • Comments
England batsman Jos Buttler raises his bat to celebrate making a century against New Zealand A
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Colin Kaepernick in Georgia on Saturday
Stefanos Tsitsipas
  • From the section Tennis
  • Comments
Chelsea and fans at Stamford Bridge
Max Verstappen
  • From the section Formula 1
  • Comments