'Voice of Zambia' celebrates win

  • From the section African

Veteran broadcaster Dennis Liwewe - the "voice of Zambian football" - told BBC Radio 5 live's Monday Night Club about what his country's incredible victory in the Africa Cup of Nations final means to Zambia.

The Chipolopolo won their first title by beating tournament favourites Ivory Coast on penalties on Sunday, nearly 19 years after the tragic plane crash that killed most of the Zambian national football team in 1993.

Liwewe, 76, has followed his country's team for national TV and radio for decades.

Top videos

Top Stories

Collage of Lance Armstrong, Oscar Pistorius, Alberto Salazar, Sepp Blatter, Caster Semenya, Steve Smith
  • From the section Sport
Bobby Madley
  • From the section Football
Fallon Sherrock
  • From the section Darts
Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba and Gareth Bale
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Gerwyn Price
  • From the section Darts
  • Comments
That Peter Crouch Podcast
  • From the section Football