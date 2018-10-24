Veteran broadcaster Dennis Liwewe - the "voice of Zambian football" - told BBC Radio 5 live's Monday Night Club about what his country's incredible victory in the Africa Cup of Nations final means to Zambia.

The Chipolopolo won their first title by beating tournament favourites Ivory Coast on penalties on Sunday, nearly 19 years after the tragic plane crash that killed most of the Zambian national football team in 1993.

Liwewe, 76, has followed his country's team for national TV and radio for decades.