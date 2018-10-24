Former Football Association chief executive Brian Barwick tells BBC Radio 5 live that it is "disappointing" that Fabio Capello, the man he appointed as England manager, did not see out his term of office.

The Italian, who resigned on Wednesday, was due to lead England at Euro 2012 this summer, after which he was due to call time on his four-and-a-half-year reign.

Barwick says there is one "blindingly obvious" candidate to succeed the Italian - Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has been tipped by many to take over - but says there is no need for the FA to make a snap decision.