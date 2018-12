Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas says the Football Association was wrong to remove the England captaincy from John Terry.

The Chelsea skipper, who is due to stand trial in July over racial abuse allegations after an incident with QPR's Anton Ferdinand, was stripped of the armband by FA chairman David Bernstein on Friday.

On the possibility of former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho returning to Stamford Bridge, Villas-Boas says there "isn't a vacancy".