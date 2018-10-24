Former Uefa President Lennart Johansson would like to see Fifa president Sepp Blatter removed from his position and replaced by current Uefa chief Michel Platini.

Johansson describes Blatter's reign as a "dictatorship" believing it to have compromised football's integrity.

The 82-year-old Swede believes that he lost the 1998 Fifa presidential election to Blatter, who has remained in power since and secured a fourth term last year, "because somebody was buying votes".

Reflecting on his own career, Johansson describes the creation of the Champions League as his greatest achievement and believes hooliganism to still be the game's biggest problem.