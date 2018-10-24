Live - Man Utd commentary

  • From the section Football

Listen to live commentary of Manchester United from BBC Radio Manchester (UK only).

Top videos

Top Stories

Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Manchester United
Alfredo Morelos
England players Ben Stokes (left) and Joe Root (right) smile as they hold up the men's World Cup trophy
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Tottenham's Dele Alli and Manchester United's Jesse Lingard
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Peter O'Mahony
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments