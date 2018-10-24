Mancini and Gerrard have tunnel disagreement

An interview with Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini is interrupted by Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard over the Italian's comments about a tackle by Glen Johnson.

Mancini was speaking in the tunnel after his side's 1-0 defeat in the first leg of the Carling Cup semi-final.

Late in the game Johnson jumped in with two feet to win the ball, but no foul was given. The City boss likened that challenge to the one which saw his defender Vincent Kompany sent off in the FA Cup and subsequently banned for four matches.