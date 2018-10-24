Everton keeper Howard scores freak goal

  • From the section Everton

Goalkeeper Tim Howard scores from inside his own area to give Everton the lead against Bolton in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old refused to celebrate after his clearance bounced 30 yards from Bolton's goal and, with the help of the wind, flew over visiting keeper Adam Bogdan. Everton went on to lose the match 2-1.

It is the fourth time a goalkeeper has scored in Premier League history and came on Howard's 250th appearance for Everton.

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Southampton fans
Japan celebrate
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Alex Hales
  • From the section Cricket
Lewis Hamilton
  • From the section Formula 1
Manuel Pellegrini
  • From the section Football
Al-Shahaniya goalkeeper
Video
  • From the section Football