Goalkeeper Tim Howard scores from inside his own area to give Everton the lead against Bolton in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old refused to celebrate after his clearance bounced 30 yards from Bolton's goal and, with the help of the wind, flew over visiting keeper Adam Bogdan. Everton went on to lose the match 2-1.

It is the fourth time a goalkeeper has scored in Premier League history and came on Howard's 250th appearance for Everton.

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League.

