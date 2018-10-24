Blackburn Rovers' match winner Grant Hanley believes the young players that achieved a stunning 3-2 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford are "up to the task" of turning around the club's season.

Yakubu converted a first half penalty after Dimitar Berbatov hauled down Chris Samba, before adding a second in the 51st minute after a mistake by stand-in centre half Michael Carrick.

Two goals from Berbatov levelled the game before United keeper David de Gea was beaten to a corner by Hanley who then turned in the winner.