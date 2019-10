QPR midfielder Joey Barton tells Football Focus about his love of British band The Smiths, saying one of his biggest regrets is never seeing them live.

He also explains why his favourite song is 'Still Ill' and how 'Meat is Murder' made him and his uncle become vegetarians - although the Liverpudlian admits he only lasted for one week without meat.

