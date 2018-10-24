Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez is backing Chelsea's £50m record signing Fernando Torres to rediscover his form and a place in the Blues' starting line-up.

Benitez, who brought the Spain striker to the Premier League, tells BBC World Service's World Football show that Torres "knows he has to wait for his opportunity", and speculates it may arrive in January when Didier Drogba departs for the Africa Cup of Nations and Nicolas Anelka leaves Stamford Bridge for Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.