Watch Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney's spectacular overhead kick against arch-rivals Manchester City which has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or Goal of the Year award.

Rooney's spectacular strike at Old Trafford in February earned United a 2-1 win in a moment that will live long in the memory of Manchester United fans. The England forward will compete for the award against Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Santos' Brazil international Neymar.

Available to UK users only.