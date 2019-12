Gary Speed's former Leeds United Championship-winning team-mate Gary McAllister says he is "dumbfounded" and "still pretty raw" following the sudden death of the former Wales manager.

Members of the 1991/92 league champions' squad will be at Elland Road on Saturday to pay tribute to Speed, with McAllister saying there was a "unique bond between the side" and speed was a "big player within that group" and "all the guys in that dressing room loved him".