In our latest Football Forum, Strictly Come Dancing star Russell Grant talks about his love of non-league football and previews this weekend's FA Cup first-round action.

The astrologer astounds BBC Sport's Mark Clemmit with his knowledge of the game and reveals how he even had a hand in designing his beloved Brentford's club badge.

Grant also draws on his powers to forecast the results of many of the weekend's fixtures, while recalling his memories of watching non-league football as a boy.