Andre Villas-Boas says he does not want to comment on chants aimed at QPR's Anton Ferdinand by some sections of Chelsea's fans after the 1-1 Champions League draw at Genk.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating allegations that captain John Terry, who was rested against the Belgian side, racially abused Ferdinand in a recent Premier League match.

The Chelsea boss insists that the draw was not a bad result, even though he admits it is a game his side expected to win.