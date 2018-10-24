Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson warns Fabio Capello that he will risk losing Wayne Rooney's talent if he tries to curb the striker's temper.

The 26-year-old will miss the first three games at Euro 2012 after being sent off in the 2-2 draw in Montenegro last Friday, and Eriksson admits he was too "afraid" to change Rooney while he was in charge of England because his aggression makes him the talent he is.

The Leicester City boss says Capello must still take the striker to Euro 2012 because he is an "extremely important player" for the squad.