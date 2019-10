Jone Samuelsen could be nominated for the Guinness Book of World Records after scoring with a giant header from his own half in a Norwegian league match.

The Odd Grenland midfielder scored the extraordinary goal late in the game against Tromso, as the opposition goalkeeper was caught out after coming forward for a corner.

After calling in local police to verify the distance, Odd Grenland officials believe the 57-metre goal is the longest headed effort in football history.