This week's Focus Forum is a trip down memory lane as John Motson reminisces about his 40 years as a TV football commentator at the BBC.

Motty shares tales about the characters he has come across, places he has visited and gives some tips for anyone who wants to follow in his footsteps.

Motty took part in a special BBC Radio 5 live programme on Tuesday evening, marking his 40 years behind the mic.

Dan Walker's blog: Advice for aspiring Motsons