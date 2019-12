French football journalist Matt Spiro says the Qatari takeover of Paris Saint-Germain is "totally unprecedented" in Ligue 1.

Spiro argues the fact Qatar's president Nasser al-Khelaifi is also the director of sport at Al-Jazeera, who have recently acquired packages of broadcasting rights to Ligue 1, is "too big a coincidence for it not to be linked".

