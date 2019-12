Midfielder Mikel Arteta is delighted to have started his career at Arsenal with a 1-0 win over Swansea and praises the Swans for making it a hard-fought victory.

Arteta joined the north London club on transfer deadline day from Everton after submitting a late transfer request.

Arteta also insists the club have put their 8-2 drubbing at Manchester United behind them and are looking to the future now with an important Champions League fixture first up in midweek.