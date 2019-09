Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits to being hurt and humiliated by his side's 8-2 defeat by Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Frenchman accepts his players "collapsed physically" during the drubbing at Old Trafford and were "terrible" in the last 20 minutes.

Wenger apologises to Gunners fans for the performance but remains hopeful his young squad will recover, bolstered by possible signings in what remains of the August transfer window.