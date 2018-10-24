Ferguson delighted with rampant Man Utd

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson hails his side's display as they crush Arsenal 8-2 in an amazing match at Old Trafford.

However, Ferguson concedes Arsenal were "very, very weakened, perhaps missing eight players" and outlines his respect for Arsene Wenger's achievements.

Ferguson also revels in the quality of United's goals, picking out Wayne Rooney's two free-kicks, Nani's chip and Ashley Young's two strikes for special mention.

Ferguson also says Danny Welbeck's hamstring injury will rule him out of England's upcoming Euro 2012 qualifiers, as the striker faces "four to five" weeks on the sidelines.

