Everton's Spanish star Mikel Arteta says there is "no greater challenge" for a midfielder than to play at Barcelona, following the completion of Cesc Fabregas' "dream" return to his boyhood club.

The midfielder also believes that the "special" Sergio Aguero can only get better following his stunning Premier League debut for Manchester City against Swansea on Monday.

