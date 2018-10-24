Connor Wickham picks up the ball in his own half before running the length of the pitch to score Ipswich's third goal in their 3-0 Championship win over Sheffield United back in February.

BBC Sport understands the 18-year-old is the subject of an £8m bid from Sunderland, while there is also reported interest from a number of other Premier League clubs, including Tottenham and Liverpool.

Wickham has scored 13 league goals since making his Ipswich debut at the age of 16 years and 11 days.

Available to UK users only