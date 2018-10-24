Wickham scores thrilling solo goal for Ipswich

Connor Wickham picks up the ball in his own half before running the length of the pitch to score Ipswich's third goal in their 3-0 Championship win over Sheffield United back in February.

BBC Sport understands the 18-year-old is the subject of an £8m bid from Sunderland, while there is also reported interest from a number of other Premier League clubs, including Tottenham and Liverpool.

Wickham has scored 13 league goals since making his Ipswich debut at the age of 16 years and 11 days.

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Top Stories

Nicolas Pepe
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Jose Mourinho
  • From the section Football
Fallon Sherrock
  • From the section Darts
Messi and Ronaldo
Peter Wright with the PDC World Championship trophy
  • From the section Darts
  • Comments
Mark Noble
  • From the section Football
  • Comments