Two horses clear 7ft 4in jumps during the Puissance at the Olympia Horse Show in London to leave the commentator describing the competition as "probably the best Puissance ever".

Great Britain's Guy Williams on Mr Blue Sky and France's Mathieu Billot on Dassler achieved the feat in the fifth and final round to share first prize and equal the modern record at Olympia.

