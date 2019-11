Record-breaking steeplechaser Kauto Star performs a demonstration routine at the Olympia show.

The former racehorse, who was retired in 2012 after winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup twice and the King George VI Chase a record five times, is likely to begin competing in dressage events in 2015, but has been ruled out of a future Olympic bid.

Rider Laura Collett explains to BBC Sport's Nick Hope that the transition will be difficult but that she was pleased with his showing at Olympia.