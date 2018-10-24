Test Match Special correspondent Jonathan Agnew will be commentating on equestrian events for BBC Radio 5 live at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

To help him get a feel for his new sport, Aggers has jumped into the saddle for a series of horse riding lessons.

But it has not all been going completely to plan for the former England and Leicestershire fast bowler, as this video shows.

Britain's double Olympic gold medallist in equestrian in 2012, Charlotte Dujardin, and World Championship team silver medallist Harry Meade have both expressed their enjoyment at the clip.

Dujardin tweeted: "Well done Aggers! Just make sure you wear a proper safety hat yes!! You'll be a pro in no time ;-) #mysport."

While Meade said on Twitter: "Entertaining to see genuine terror from the comfort of an armchair! @BBCSport's @Aggerscricket learning to ride..."