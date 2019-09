Watch as Britain's Michael Eilberg and Half Moon Delphi impress the crowd at the World Equestrian Games with a freestyle dressage routine sound tracked by Shakira.

The music for the routine features hits from the Colombian singer such as "Whenever, Wherever" and "Underneath Your Clothes."

Eilberg came eighth as fellow Brit Charlotte Dujardin won her first freestyle dressage world title in Caen, France.

